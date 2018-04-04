Nawaz Sharif arrives Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, Apr 4 (APP)::Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif along with PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz arrived here on Wednesday.

State Minister for Interior Talal Badar Chaudhry, Provincial Minister for Law Rana Sana Ullah Khan, MNA Hamza Shahbaz, MNA Mian Farooq, Chairman District Council Chaudhary Zahid Nazir and others received Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz warmly at the Faisalabad International Airport.

Later, Nawaz Sharif in a big caravan proceeded to Sammundri to participate in the 5th death anniversary of late PML-N leader Mian Muhammad Sharif, father of MNA Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Muhammad Shahbaz Babar.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif also visited the mausoleum of renowned saint Sufi Barkat Ali Ludehanvi at Dallowal on Sammundri Road and offered Fateha.