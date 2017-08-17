Nawaz for preserving vote’s sanctity; pleads to avoid confrontation among institutions

ISLAMABAD Aug 17 (APP): Reiterating resolve to preserve
sanctity of vote, former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on
Thursday pleaded to avoid confrontation among state institutions
terming it against the national interest.
“I am not in favor of confrontation among the state
institutions. It is collective responsibility of everybody to avoid
such confrontation,” he said in an interview with BBC, telecast by a
private news channel.
When asked if he was going to confront, Nawaz Sharif
said, “There should not be clash of interest. All institutions
should dispense duties within the ambit of constitution and
parliament should monitor and ensure it. Sanctity of vote must be
ensured and peoples’ mandate should not be trampled down.”
He dispelled the impression that he had been on odds with the
establishment and said, he had ideal relations with military
leadership except a few. “I believe in supremacy of the Constitution
and did not deviate from it. I am also strong believer of rule of
law.”
In support of his argument he mentioned to Musharraf’s martial
law and said, a few people moved for this action as remaining
establishment even did not know about it. “I do not agree with
anything unconstitutional. Our policies should be in right direction
and this can only be ensured when there is sanctity of vote.”
Answering a question whether he was going to opt for politics
of resistance, Nawaz Sharif said, he would struggle to ensure
sanctity of vote. The nation has started realizing it and I am in no
dearth of people who support this ideology.
“This is matter of a cause and ideology. My struggle would not
be for power because it is not bed of roses. But I owe to nation for
sanctity of vote,” he added.
He mentioned to sit-in by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief Imran Khan
and Qadri in front of the Parliament House and attack on state institutions
and said, the nation also witnessed this unfortunate moment.
“When dharna ended, Panama surfaced and all this happened when the country was leaping forward to destination of progress, CPEC was executed
in full swing, infrastructure was being developed and load shedding
was diminishing.”
He also mentioned to Karachi-Peshawar Motorway and rapid
growth and questioned who was responsible for the setback.
“These two persons had been chasing me from day one only with
the grudge as to why Nawaz Sharif had secured so much vote. It was not a sincere service to democracy rather it was a conspiracy against democracy.”
He said when the first petition was filed in the Supreme
Court, it was returned declaring it frivolous. But, was later
admitted, a Joint Investigation Team was constituted and he and his
family faced the case for four months. “Everybody knows about
WhatsApp call and the JIT members. But me, Shehbaz, my sons and
daughter appeared before the JIT. We were interrogated about family
business of three generations since 1972.”
He said no charge of corruption, kick backs and siphoning of
money from national exchequer was proved against him with regards to
his tenures as Prime Minister and Chief Minister. “Had I been
involved in corruption, I would have been regretful before the
nation.’
Nawaz Sharif said he had been witnessing happenings in the
country since its inception. “Had the sanctity of vote been
respected, Pakistan would have been ten times stronger than to
disintegrate.”
He said those countries do not prosper where sanctity of vote
is not ensured. “We have diagnosed the disease and would ensure that
there is respect for vote as it is key to progress and the nation is
also alive to this fact.”
When asked about Imran Khan, he said everybody knows about his
motives and style of politics. “We have an ideology of rules of law
and supremacy of the Constitution and I did nothing against this
ideology. I even did not violate Charter of Democracy. It was
violated with issuance of an NRO.”
Nawaz Sharif stated he respectfully bid adieu to Asif Ali
Zardari, did not victimize political opponents and even faced sit-in
with patience and fortitude.
Answering a question, Nawaz said, one can see the charges that
provided basis for my disqualification. “Now it is right of the
nation either to agree or disagree with it and you have seen the
response of the nation.”