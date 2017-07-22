NAVTTC plans to economically empower 0.1 mln individuals

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): National Vocational and Technical

Training Commission (NAVTTC) has planned to make socio-economic

empowerment of 0.1 million individuals through provision of

market-able hands-on-skills.

An apex body, addressing challenges of technical and

vocational stream in the country, is committed to achieving

the task under Phase-IV of Prime Minister Youth Skill

Development Programme (PMYSDP).

Detailing the future plans, official sources Saturday said

these include formal certification of 50,000 informally skilled

individuals under NAVTTC’s Recognition of Prior Learning Programme

(RPL) and Skill Development Training of 1100 Temporarily Displaced

youth from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The training would be provided in best of the best institutes

located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar etc. through Pakistan-

Italian Debt Swap Agreement.

The sources said other plans include skill development

training of 200 individuals belonging to oil and gas producing/

experience districts with collaboration of OGDCL, enhancing level

of collaboration with development partners like Germany, Norway

and European Union and further strengthening coordination with

developing agencies.

The sources said since inception of the commission, high

priority has been paid to technical and vocational sector and

maximum initiatives have been taken for timely address of issues

being faced by the sector across the country.

Moreover, the sources said NAVTTC has established a National

Skills Information System (NSIS) to consolidate demand and supply

related information of Technical Vocational Education and Training

(TVET) graduates at local and international level including analysis

of labour market for informed decision making.

The database is facilitating for future planning, management

and delivery of training in TVET sector. It will also help in

developing linkage between industries and trained labour force for

employability.