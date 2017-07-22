NAVTTC plans to economically empower 0.1 mln individuals

ISLAMABAD, July 22 (APP): National Vocational and Technical
Training Commission (NAVTTC) has planned to make socio-economic
empowerment of 0.1 million individuals through provision of
market-able hands-on-skills.
An apex body, addressing challenges of technical and
vocational stream in the country, is committed to achieving
the task under Phase-IV of Prime Minister Youth Skill
Development Programme (PMYSDP).
Detailing the future plans, official sources Saturday said
these include formal certification of 50,000 informally skilled
individuals under NAVTTC’s Recognition of Prior Learning Programme
(RPL) and Skill Development Training of 1100 Temporarily Displaced
youth from Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
The training would be provided in best of the best institutes
located in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Peshawar etc. through Pakistan-
Italian Debt Swap Agreement.
The sources said other plans include skill development
training of 200 individuals belonging to oil and gas producing/
experience districts with collaboration of OGDCL, enhancing level
of collaboration with development partners like Germany, Norway
and European Union and further strengthening coordination with
developing agencies.
The sources said since inception of the commission, high
priority has been paid to technical and vocational sector and
maximum initiatives have been taken for timely address of issues
being faced by the sector across the country.
Moreover, the sources said NAVTTC has established a National
Skills Information System (NSIS) to consolidate demand and supply
related information of Technical Vocational Education and Training
(TVET) graduates at local and international level including analysis
of labour market for informed decision making.
The database is facilitating for future planning, management
and delivery of training in TVET sector. It will also help in
developing linkage between industries and trained labour force for
employability.
