National unity, vital to completely efface terrorism: Ahsan Ibqal

ISLAMABAD Oct 6 (APP): Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal
on Friday stressed for strengthening unity among all ranks to
completely efface the menace of terrorism from the country.
Speaking in the National Assembly regarding suicide blast
at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi
district, he stressed the need for showing complete solidarity
and unity to fight the war against terrorism and called upon
political parties to join hands to defeat enemies of the
country.
During the last four years, Pakistan had achieved
significant successes in the war against the terrorism, he
said and added some elements were entering from across the
border and hitting the soft targets in the country.
“Such cowardly attacks cannot create fear and defeat
the people. Our enemy is not familiar that these attacks
would further enhance courage and determination of people,”
he said.
The minister said during the last four years, the
government had successfully launched operations ‘Zarb-e-Azb’
and ‘Rudd ul Fasaad’ which helped to stamp out terrorism from
the country.
The Minister said eradication of terrorism from the country
was a prerequisite for prosperity and development of the
country.
The minister said that provincial government had been asked
to submit comprehensive report at earliest about Jhal Magsi
incident. He said the federal government with the cooperation
of provincial government will announce compensation for the
victims.
About the finality of the prophethood, he said that text
of nomination papers in the Elections bill 2017 had been
restored to its original shape. He made it clear that here had
been no bad intention of Election Reforms Committee.
“Finality of prophethood cannot be comprised by the Muslims”,
he added.
He also appreciated the gesture, shown by the all political
parties for consensus to bring the nomination papers to its
original format.
Ahsan Iqbal said, the Constitution is based on Islamic
teachings. “It has been enshrined in the Constitution that
no law can be enacted against the spirits of the Islam
tenets”, he added.
He said it was not the right of the any individual
to issue decree and declare any person non-Muslim or
to do politics in the name of religion.
Member National Assembly from Jhal Magsi, Amir Magsi
apprised the House about the details of suicide blast
at Dargah Fatehpur Sharif near Gandawa area of Jhal Magsi.
He said, around 22 people had been killed in the incident
MNA Ijaz Jakarani strongly condemned the incident and
asked the government to announce compensation for the
victims.
Nawab Yusuf Talpoor condemned the incident and asked the
government to arrange comprehensive security at Dargahs.
Minister for Religions Affairs Sardar Yousaf appreciated
all political parties for consensus on restoring the
nomination papers in the Elections Bill 2017 to its
original position.