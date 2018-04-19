National Iqbal Conference to start from April 24

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):The two-day National Iqbal Conference will start in Lahore on April 24 (Tuesday) to deliberate upon different aspects of the national poet, Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s personality, visionary ideas and his extraordinary poetic contribution.

The conference is being arranged by Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Lahore. Over 100 experts and scholars will read their articles which will revolve around the theme of the conference “Insaniyut Ko Darpesh Challenges aur Fiqr-i-Iqbal”.

A meeting to review arrangements of this conference was held here on Thursday.

The meeting was presided by Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui.

Expressing satisfaction over arrangements of the conference, Irfan Siddiqui said, after a long period of 15 years, such conference on Iqbal’s personality and vision is being arranged which is an important initiative in accordance with the present situation in the country.

He directed the officials concerned to devise a mechanism for holding Iqbal conference on regular basis.

Irfan Siddiqui revealed that this conference will be distinctive as national and international scholars will read their articles on different topics including civilization, economy and human values and discuss different challenges of present era in light of Iqbal’s teachings.

He said that the best articles to be presented in the conference will be published in the form of a book to educate youth about the philosophical thoughts and vision of Iqbal.

The meeting was informed that the “Deluxe Edition” of Kuliyat-i-Iqbal had been published and would be launched during the first day of the conference.

The online application of Kuliyat-i-Iqbal will also be launched to ensure readers access to it without any hazard.

A book fair carrying books on Allama Iqbal published from across the country will also be a part of the conference which will be available for the readers on discounted rates.

Director Iqbal Academy Pakistan, Muhammad Baksh Sangi, Chairman Organizing Committee, Muneeb Iqbal Advocate and Member Committee and Expert on Iqbaliyat, Professor Rafi ud Din Hashmi while briefed the Advisor about the so far arrangements of the conference.

They said that the conference will comprise over 12 thought provoking sessions on Iqbal which will be presided over by prominent literary personalities.

They revealed that Iqbal conference was held in the year 2003 last time. Now after a long time the academy has revived its tradition of holding this conference.

Joint Secretary NH&LH Division, Syed Junaid Akhlaq and other officials of the division and Iqbal Academy Pakistan attended the meeting.