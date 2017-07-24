Nation rendering sacrifices in war against terrorism:Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz
(PML-N) Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum Monday said Pakistani
nation had been rendering sacrifices in on-going war against
terrorism.
Pakistan was paying heavy price in this war and lost many
lives of armed forces, law enforcement agencies and general public
as well, he said talking to PTV.
He said terrorism incidents have reduced due to the measures
taken by the leadership.
The Senator said that only Pakistan was not fighting against
terrorism rather many other countries of the region were also
victim of this menace.
He said there was need to further secure our border with
Afghanistan by controlling movement there to stop Indian
involvement in terrorism incidents in Pakistan through this
border.
