Nation including Christian community play role for eliminating terrorist activities: Michael

QUETTA, Dec 20 (APP):Federal Minister for Statistics Kamran Michael said the nation including Christian community would play their due role to eliminate terrorists from the country and that our determination could not be defeated thorough their nefarious designs.

He said security forces were also rendering their precious lives in the war against terrorism.

The minister was addressing a press conference here at Quetta Press Club on Wednesday.

MNA Asia Nasar, Senator Dr. Ashok Kumar, Member Balochistan Assembly Anita Irfan and others were

also present on the occasion

“Sacrifices of security forces and nation including Christian communities will not go in vain,“ he added.

He said the Christian community would stand with law enforcement agencies at every platform to maintain durable peace in the country.

The suicide attack on Quetta Church was a big conspiracy against Pakistan, he mentioned.

He said Christian community had rendered their lives for stability and prosperity of the

country.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had announced compensation package according to which the heirs of those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack would get Rs 1 million each, he said.