NAB’s EBM decides to file corruption references

ISLAMABAD, May 30 (APP): The Executive Board Meeting (EBM) of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Tuesday decided to be filed two corruption references.

The EBM in its meeting chaired by Chairman NAB, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry also authorized two investigations and seven inquiries, said NAB’s press release.

The first corruption reference was decided to be filed against Riaz Qadeer Butt, CEO M/s Haq Bahu Sugar Mills (Pvt) Ltd and others.

The accused persons were alleged for willfully failure to supply the requisite quantity of sugar to Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) and Utility Stores Corporation of Pakistan and misappropriated the advance amount.

Which was causing huge loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer.

Similarly second corruption reference was decided to be filed against Shehnaz Ikram, Director M/S SB Hosiery Factory PVT Ltd Faisalabad and others.

In this case, the accused persons were alleged for an engineered fraud by the Directors of M/S SB Hosiery Factory PVT Ltd Faisalabad in connivance with the bank officials through negotiating of fake/forged documents, which caused a loss of Rs. 195.217 million to the national exchequer.

The EBM authorized two Investigations as first investigation was authorized against officers/officials of Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for corrupt practices in procurement, shipping and distribution of below quality of petroleum products.

Second investigation was authorized against Muhammad Tahir Ismail, Proprietor of Tahir Traders, Rahim Yar Khan.

In which the accused persons were alleged for cheating/defrauding public by establishing an illegal brokerage house which caused a loss of Rs. 315.264 million.

The EBM also decided to authorize seven inquiries as first inquiry was authorized against Manzoor Qadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi and others.

Similarly second inquiry was authorized against Manzoor Qadir, DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi and others in illegal approval of commercial building site plan on non commercial roads.

The third inquiry was against officers/officials of Korakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit Baltistan and the fourth inquiry against Management of National Logistic Cell (NLC) and fifth against M/S General Insurance Company Limited.

The sixth inquiry was against Fauzia Shah Jilani and Aftab Hussain Shah, Assistant Commissioner, Ministry of Labor Welfare, Government of Sindh and the seventh inquiry against Adeel Anwar S/O Saadat Anwar, Acting XEN, C&W, Department, Balochistan and others.

The EBM approved Plea Bargain requests of Ahsan Ullah Chattha, CEO of M/S United Engineers and Contractors (Pvt) Ltd, Lahore of Rs. 29.850 million and Zaheer Alam Sheikh of Rs. 2.495 million respectively in a case against officers/officials of NTC and M/s United Contractors (Pvt) Ltd.

In a case against Asghar Waseer s/o Abdul Rasheed Waseer,

Supervisor, Revenue Department, Sindh and others, the EBM

re-authorized inquiry against Nasrullah Baloch, EX-MPA and others.

In this case, the accused person is alleged for misuse of authority through forgery and tempering in the land record and assets beyond known sources of income.

Chairman NAB Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that the bureau is committed to eradicate corruption by adopting zero tolerance policy.

He directed all officials of NAB to put in their best efforts in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations against corrupt in accordance with law, transparently and on merit.