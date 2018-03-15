NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):The National Assembly session started at 10:32 am here Thursday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is in the Chair.
The agenda items included Question Hour, calling attention notices, legislative business and presentation of periodical reports of standing committees.
