NA body wants PCB to share its inquiry report on PSL

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP): The National Assembly Standing Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Monday asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to share its inquiry report on Pakistan Super League (PSL) spot-fixing scandal with the committee when it was completed.

While briefing media here at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Committee Chairman Abdul Qahar Khan Wadan said the inquiry ordered by PCB and International Cricket Council (ICC) might be held impartially and its out-come must be shared with the IPC committee in its next meeting for its consideration and action.

Earlier the committee showed their concern over the poor performance of PCB who failed to refrain the players form the bookies and gamblers.

The committee stressed the need to eliminate corrupt elements

from PCB.

The next meeting will be held in Lahore.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat said once the

PSL final was played in Lahore this year, then definitely it would

revive international cricket in the country.

However in the committee meeting, questions were raised by him

on PCB saying once a player was found involved in spot fixing then he

should be life banned.

Iqbal Muhammad Ali who walked out of the meeting saying PSL’s

spot-fixing scandal had defamed the country and we (the committee)

is discussing PSDP 2017-18.

Earlier in the committee, he said PCB should be dissolved and

an ad-hoc committee should be formed.

In the meeting, Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB)

Dr Akthar Nawaz Ganjera briefed the committee about the on-going,

new approved and un-approved projects of the Ministry and its

attached departments.

During the discussion over the construction of Narowal Sports

Complex, the Committee showed dissatisfaction over the time consumed for its revised estimates.

The Minister of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) informed

the committee about the reason of delaying work and assured that 70% work of the Complex has been completed and the remaining would complete shortly.

The Secretary, Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC)

apprised the Committee that there are 13 on-going projects costing

Rs.2119.728 million. The total budgetary proposals regarding PSDP

for the fiscal year 2017-18 were Rs 3370.513million.

After detailed discussion, the budgetary proposal was unanimously

approved with the direction to consult members Muhammad Afzal Khan

and Moulana Amir Zaman for inclusion of in-complete work of Sports

Complexes in their constituency.

The meeting was attended by Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Rana

Muhammad Hayat Khan, Sardar Muhammad Shafqat Hayat Khan, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Ms. Sabiha Nazir, Aftab Shahban Mirani, Iqbal

Muhammad Ali Khan, Moulana Amir Zaman and Dr. Ramesh Kumar Vankwani MNAs, IPC Minister and senior officers from IPC Ministry.