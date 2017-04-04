NA body discusses PAK-IRAN relations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): The 33rd meeting of Natioal Assembly

Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held in the Parliament

House Islamabad on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of MNA Awais Ahmad

Khan Leghari to discuss Pakistan-Iran relations with a focus

on economic, trade and security aspects as per the agenda.

The Chairman while welcoming the Members and the Senior

Officers of the respective Ministries informed the Committee about

the background and the need to discuss this important matter of our

foreign policy, a press release on Tuesday said.

He further congratulated the newly appointed Foreign Secretary

Tehmina Janjua with best wishes for her to run the affairs of

the Ministry in an appropriate manner and also extended full support

of the Committee in shaping the foreign policy of Pakistan in best

national interest.

Later, the Chairman invited the Foreign Secretary to brief the

Committee on Pak-Iran relations.

Beside an advance copy of the briefing, the Foreign Secretary elaborates

in detail the dynamics and sensitivities of these relations with particular reference of two major sects.

She further informed the Committee the Foreign Ministry

realized these facts and we shall continue to observe the

neutrality aspect in relations with our brotherly Islamic countries.

At present the world is passing through a transitory phase and

re-alignment of relations among different states are in process.

In this connection, we have challenges as well as opportunities to tap

the potential of these fast changing international scenarios.

In the last she welcomed the views and inputs of the Members

on the subject and hopeed the support of the Standing Committee

on Foreign Affairs in the form of its recommendation will be a

guiding line for maintaining its delicate relations with its

neighbors and other important power poles of the present time.

The Chairman appreciated the briefing and also acknowledged

the keen interest demonstrated by the Members and further informed

the Committee we shall keep on discussing this subject in our

next meetings in the presence of Experts invited by the Committee

with their consent.

The Chairman directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to

explore the possibilities of setting up a NADRA Office in the

Pakistan High Commission, Malaysia in consultation with the Ministry

of Interior to solve the problems of the Pakistan community living

in Malaysia and also placed on record a document containing the

names of the country having dual nationality arrangement with

Government of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer

Sultan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Mr. Muhammad Khan Daha, Ch. Salman

Hanif Khan, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain

Qureshi, Dr. Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Senior Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Law & Justice.