NA body discusses PAK-IRAN relations

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): The 33rd meeting of Natioal Assembly
Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs was held in the Parliament
House Islamabad on Tuesday under the Chairmanship of MNA Awais Ahmad
Khan Leghari to discuss Pakistan-Iran relations with a focus
on economic, trade and security aspects as per the agenda.
The Chairman while welcoming the Members and the Senior
Officers of the respective Ministries informed the Committee about
the background and the need to discuss this important matter of our
foreign policy, a press release on Tuesday said.
He further congratulated the newly appointed Foreign Secretary
Tehmina Janjua with best wishes for her to run the affairs of
the Ministry in an appropriate manner and also extended full support
of the Committee in shaping the foreign policy of Pakistan in best
national interest.
Later, the Chairman invited the Foreign Secretary to brief the
Committee on Pak-Iran relations.
Beside an advance copy of the briefing, the Foreign Secretary elaborates
in detail the dynamics and sensitivities of these relations with particular reference of two major sects.
She further informed the Committee the Foreign Ministry
realized these facts and we shall continue to observe the
neutrality aspect in relations with our brotherly Islamic countries.
At present the world is passing through a transitory phase and
re-alignment of relations among different states are in process.
In this connection, we have challenges as well as opportunities to tap
the potential of these fast changing international scenarios.
In the last she welcomed the views and inputs of the Members
on the subject and hopeed the support of the Standing Committee
on Foreign Affairs in the form of its recommendation will be a
guiding line for maintaining its delicate relations with its
neighbors and other important power poles of the present time.
The Chairman appreciated the briefing and also acknowledged
the keen interest demonstrated by the Members and further informed
the Committee we shall keep on discussing this subject in our
next meetings in the presence of Experts invited by the Committee
with their consent.
The Chairman directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to
explore the possibilities of setting up a NADRA Office in the
Pakistan High Commission, Malaysia in consultation with the Ministry
of Interior to solve the problems of the Pakistan community living
in Malaysia and also placed on record a document containing the
names of the country having dual nationality arrangement with
Government of Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by MNA Sahibzada Muhammad Nazeer
Sultan, Mian Najeebuddin Awaisi, Mr. Muhammad Khan Daha, Ch. Salman
Hanif Khan, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain
Qureshi, Dr. Shireen Mehrunnisa Mazari, Ghous Bux Khan Maher, Naeema Kishwar Khan, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao and Senior Officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet Division and Ministry of Law & Justice.
