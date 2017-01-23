Music classes in full swing at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP): Music classes are in full swing here
at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).
Ustad Adnan Haider, Ustad Salman, Ustad Shams, Dr. Abrar and
Azam Bakhshi, Bilal Bakhshi are conducting music classes in various
musical genres including Rubab, Bansuri, Singing, Harmonium and
vocal training basic courses to the participating students.
The participants are learning the basics of folk tune, Raag,
Bansuri basic, folk songs tune, advanced folk tune and beginning of
classical music understanding.
Lok Virsa in its effort to promote folk music and bring back
the creative space to our community, introduced three-month course
to educate the interested students.
Officials told APP that most of the classes will continue for
a three-months. Therefore, Lok Virsa is flexible in the first month
to accommodate more people in the classes.
The interested can contact for registrations and more details,
contact Phone: 051-9249213, 0342-5304418, 0333-5150952, Email:
lokvirsagov.pk@gmail.com, Website: www.lokvirsa.org.pk.
