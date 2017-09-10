Mushahidullah to attend conference on desertification

ISLAMABAD, Sep 10 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change

Senator Mushahidullah Khan arrived in Ordos, China to attend

Conference under United Nations Framework Convention to Combat

Desertification.

The COP-13 conference started on September 6 and will end on

September 16, 2017, says a press release.

Minister for Climate Change will attend high level segments on

11 and 12 September, 2017.

The conference is on convention to combat desertification and

mitigate the effects of drought through national action programmes

that incorporate long term strategies supported by international

cooperation and partnership arrangements.

The Convention, the only convention stemming from a direct

recommendation of the Rio Conference’s Agenda 21, was adopted in

Paris, France on June 17, 1994 and entered into force in December

1996.

It is the only internationally legally binding framework set

up to address to problem of desertification.