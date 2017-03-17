Musadik dismay over Imran’s attitude after ECP decision

ISLAMABAD, Mar 17 (APP): Spokesman to the Prime Minister Dr. Musadik Malik on Friday expressed disappointment over the moral attitude of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Election Commission of Pakistan had given its decision on technical basis, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

He said that PML-N would file the appeal against the decision after the consultation with party’s lawyers.

He said Imran Khan had only accepted the decisions which were given in his favour.

Musadik Malik said if Imran Khan was neat and clean and had committed nothing unlawful, he should have presented himself for accountability rather taking plea.

He said many references were lodged against PTI chief and now he would be responsible to give reply to them.

He said Imran Khan wanted the probe of his all fake allegations against political opponents but was not ready to face the cases. Imran Khan has dual standard regarding the issues, he added.