Motorbike taxi service helping reduce urban poverty

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 (APP):Though city’s life is opted for having more

business oppurtunities but growing population and enhanced living cost have forced the inhabitants to look for new ways of earning to maintain their living standards.

The all in one motorcycle taxi service launched in country’s few big

cities is not only providing swift and affordable ride but also helping curtail urban poverty, involving unemployed youth from middle and lower middle classes.

“The self employment initiatives must be encouraged and regulated

besides providing them tax exemption for at least three years to

streamline economy. It will also help government’s efforts for creating

more and more jobs,” said an economist Hassan Raza.

The app-based services like Bykea, Al-Byke and Wheels reportely

introduced in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and

Islamabad have won public appreciation for their verstile approach

offering add-on services.They have also attracted a significant number of youth to make them their livelihood.

“It’s so simple to be a partner with us as one can purchase a bike for

just Rs 2500-3000 on monthly imstallments, involving no extra down

payment,” said an employee Ahmed at Bykea’s Rawalpindi terminal.

The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operations Karachi,

Danish said more than 3,000 riders are registered with our app based service. “Daily eight to ten are more approaching to be hired,” he added.

A partner, (term used for a rider) Zeeshan at Bykea said he daily

earns Rs 1250 for seven rides and nine hours engagements. “An amount sufficent for me to meet my family’s financial needs,” he added.

It is swift and affordable ride to travel in the city’s

congested areas like Raja Bazar and he opts for it most of the time,

a satisfied customer Qasim at PROVIX Call Centre said. “However it is not

all weather facility and in rain you are forced to opt for another

option,” he added.

“The smartphone and its value added apps have changed human lives

across the golbe. It has not only created business oppurtunities but has also eased doing business. Our country is fully potential to welcome and absorb these changes for peoples’ financial well being and help boost economy and curb poverty” said the economist Hassan Raza.