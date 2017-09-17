Motorbike taxi service helping reduce urban poverty

ISLAMABAD, Sept 17 (APP):Though city’s life is opted for having more
business oppurtunities but growing population and enhanced living cost have forced the inhabitants to look for new ways of earning to maintain their living standards.
The all in one motorcycle taxi service launched in country’s few big
cities is not only providing swift and affordable ride but also helping curtail urban poverty, involving unemployed youth from middle and lower middle classes.
“The self employment initiatives must be encouraged and regulated
besides providing them tax exemption for at least three years to
streamline economy. It will also help government’s efforts for creating
more and more jobs,” said an economist Hassan Raza.
The app-based services like Bykea, Al-Byke and Wheels reportely
introduced in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi and
Islamabad have won public appreciation for their verstile approach
offering add-on services.They have also attracted a significant number of youth to make them their livelihood.
“It’s so simple to be a partner with us as one can purchase a bike for
just Rs 2500-3000 on monthly imstallments, involving no extra down
payment,” said an employee Ahmed at Bykea’s Rawalpindi terminal.
The facility’s Assistant Manager Marketing and Operations Karachi,
Danish said more than 3,000 riders are registered with our app based service. “Daily eight to ten are more approaching to be hired,” he added.
A partner, (term used for a rider) Zeeshan at Bykea said he daily
earns Rs 1250 for seven rides and nine hours engagements. “An amount sufficent for me to meet my family’s financial needs,” he added.
It is swift and affordable ride to travel in the city’s
congested areas like Raja Bazar and he opts for it most of the time,
a satisfied customer Qasim at PROVIX Call Centre said. “However it is not
all weather facility and in rain you are forced to opt for another
option,” he added.
“The smartphone and its value added apps have changed human lives
across the golbe. It has not only created business oppurtunities but has also eased doing business. Our country is fully potential to welcome and absorb these changes for peoples’ financial well being and help boost economy and curb poverty” said the economist Hassan Raza.
