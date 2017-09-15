Misbah-Afridi get standing ovation from crowd

LAHORE, Sept 15 (APP)- Former Pakistan captains, Misbah ul Haq and

Shahid Afridi were given standing ovation by a full house for their illustrious services for Pakistan cricket during the third and the last

T20 international match of the independence Cup here on Friday night.

Pakistan cricket Board arranged separate rides for the two star

players in ‘rikshaws’ as soon as the Pakistan innings was completed

during the match.

Afridi was the first to have a round of the stadium and while

passing through different enclosures a diehard crowd gave him standing ovation. Misbah also on board on a rikshaw without a roof top also

received a similar acknowledgment from the crowd during his ride.

The charged crowd repeated chanted slogans in recognition of their

meritorious services for the Pakistan cricket.

“We were happy to see two of stars of our cricket inside the stadium and

PCB deserve praise for honoruing their heros in a respectful manner”, said a section of crowd while talking to APP.

They said Misbah served the game with pride and Afridi was always

instrumental in pulling crowd with his fire work batting no matter he

was playing home or abroad throughout his career.

“We welcomed them in a memorable way and we are here to cherish the

achievements of our great players besides watching a thrilling match”,

they added.