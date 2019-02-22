Minister directed better facilities to train passengers

LAHORE, Feb 22 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad Friday directed the authorities for making provision of facilities to passengers and better trains operations.

While addressing the PR officers in various meetings, held at the Railway headquarters here on Friday, he urged the officers to point out issues and work as a team to improve the trains operations.

He sought new ideas from the officers for improvement of the epartment, saying the government was determined to uplift the railways.

He declared the officers as an asset of the department and said that he would support them so that they could perform in a better way.

The minister chaired meetings of grade 17, 18 and 19 officers.