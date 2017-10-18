Mike Pence, Tillerson phone PM, thanks government for safe recovery of hostages

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP)::The US Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday telephoned Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi and thanked the government of Pakistan and praised the professionalism of the army and intelligence agencies for the swift response and safe recovery of the US national Caitlin Coleman, her husband Joshua Boyle and their three children.

Vice President Pence reaffirmed the importance of bilateral relations and said that the US

would like to further build this relationship for peace and prosperity of the region.

Re-affirming Pakistan’s resolve to eliminate terrorism from its soil, the Prime Minister assured the US vice president that Pakistan would respond to any actionable intelligence shared by the US side.The two leaders agreed to maintain high-level engagements to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Vice President Pence also accepted the invitation of the Prime Minister to visit Pakistan in the

near future.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also called to convey US government’s gratitude for

the safe recovery of the hostages.