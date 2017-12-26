Miftah Ismail appointed as Advisor to PM on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday appointed Miftah Ismail as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, with the status of Federal Minister, with immediate effect.

The President made this appointment in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 96 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and on the advice of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division here.

Consequent upon his appointment as Advisor to the Prime Minister, Mr Ismail shall cease to hold the office of the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Economic Affairs, the notification added.