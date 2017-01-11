Mega sports events in 2017, Minister Sports Jahangir Khanzada

LAHORE, Jan 11 (APP): The Punjab Sports Minister, Jahangir Khanzada said on Wednesday that mega sports events will be organised during the current year to identify new talent in various disciplines.

He was addressing core committee meeting here on its third day at the national hockey stadium. MNA Shaza Fatima, MPA Mian Muneer, Secretary Sports Nayyer Iqbal, DG sports Zulifqar Ghumman, Deputy Commissioner Amir Jan, former president Pakistan Hockey federation Akhtar Rasool, former Pakistan cricket captain member Intekhab Alam were also present.

“The year 2017 is going to be very important as we will be orgnising elite sports events to give fresh boost to the ongoing efforts for the promotion of sports”, said the Minister adding “The youngsters should take part, in all the sports as per their interests and expertise”.

Jahangir Khanzada said the Punjab Government was focusing on the promotion of sports at grass root level in the province and it is working on different strategies to organise sports events for the youth.

The Director General sports Zulifqar Ghumman said, “We are assigning the core committees the important task of holding successful grand sports events and talent hunt programmes in a successful manner”.

Shazia Fatima MNA said, Sports Board Punjab is striving hard for the upcoming mega sports events 2017 which will be an ideal opportunity for the youngsters to show case their talent.

Akhtar Rasool said, “The Punjab Government of Punjab is taking keen interest in the promotion of sports which is appreciable “.