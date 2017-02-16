Meeting reviews measures against money laundering

ISLAMABAD, FEB 16 (APP): Finance Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting here Thursday which reviewed the progress on the reformatory measures and enforcement actions against money laundering and terrorism financing.

Director General Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU) gave a briefing on the actions recently taken to curb the menace of money laundering and terrorism financing, according to Finance Ministry statement issued here.

He shared latest progress made by Pakistan in this regard and apprised the participants of details.

Foreign Office shared a number of parleys held with diplomatic community about latest reforms undertaken by Pakistan.

Some additional measures to strengthen the regime on anti-money laundering and counter terrorism (AML/CFT) were also discussed, the statement added.

The meeting reaffirmed the State’s resolve to continue to strengthen the Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism framework and collectively work towards peace and security of the country.

National Security Adviser, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Secretary Finance, Additional Secretary and Director General (UN) of the Foreign Office, senior representatives of the Interior Division and State Bank of Pakistan attended the meeting.