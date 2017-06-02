Meeting approves budget proposals for fiscal year 2017-18

LAHORE, June 02 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

said on Friday that record funds for different sectors including health, education and agriculture had been allocated in the provincial budget 2017-18.

He said this while presiding over a Punjab Cabinet meeting held here. The meeting accorded approval to budget proposals for the financial

year 2017-18. It also approved revised estimates for the financial bill 2017 and financial year 2016-17.

Historic steps were being taken for the prosperity of the farming

community in the upcoming financial year while billions of rupees had been earmarked for the provision of clean drinking water to the people, he added.

He said that special measures were being taken for the development and

prosperity of southern Punjab and added that record funds would be available for the prosperity of the people living in southern districts of the province.

He hoped that new budget would reflect the composite development of

different areas as well as ensuring public welfare, strong economy and sustained development.

The chief minister commended the hard work of secretary Coordination

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and said that this officer has performed exemplary role for the completion of this project.

The Punjab Cabinet was also given briefing about the provincial budget

and salient features of annual development program.

The meeting also offered Fateha for the departing soul of niece of

Provincial Finance Minister and extended condolences to her.

The Cabinet paid tributes to ministers of different departments, Chief

Secretary, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and officers of the concerned departments. The meeting also commended the performance of Finance Minister Dr. Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance and his team.