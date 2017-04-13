Media-men sensitized on psychological impacts of sensationalism

RAWALPINDI, April 13 (APP): In order to sensitize

media-men on psychological impacts, cast on the viewers

for running sensational news by the television channels,

a workshop was organized here on Thursday.

The workshop was held as sequel to the two-day

Surgeon General International Conference-2017 under

the aegis of Army Medical Corps.

“Psychological Impacts of Media on Society and

Emotional Well-being of Young People,” was the topic

of the workshop that was attended by reporters, covering

Defence beat, representing electronic as well as print

media.

During the deliberations a consensus was found on

the matter that media should abstain from unnecessary

projection of such events which fall in the category

of “sensationalism or terrorism” with special regard

to their live projection and keep repeating their

recordings.

The need was highlighted to organize a national

level moot to deliberate upon the pros and cons of

the matter.

Speaking on the occasion Surgeon General Lt.

General Asif Mumtaz Sukhera appreciated the role of

national media in war against terror.

He said no one can deny the importance and

important role of media, played in building a

healthy society.

Referring to the Army Public School incident,

he said that the resolve of the entire nation came

to the fore whereby outrightly rejecting terrorism

and it was the media which played positive role by

highlighting the sentiments of the masses against

this scourge.

Dr Muhammad Gull, a native Pakistan settled

in the UK, on the accession said that the projection

of content carrying sensationalism by media cast

inverse impacts on human minds with special regard

to the youth and children.

He said he volunteered to get himself engaged in the

study on the subject back in 2014, during which he came across

the fact that if hundreds of people are killed in terror related

issues but thousands of people die of starvation and hunger

every year.

Therefore, he advocated that there was the need of the hour

for diverting focus towards that fact which had been causing more

fatalities than anything else.

The workshop concluded with a comprehensive question and

answer session.