Matters regarding BGNU discussed in meeting

LAHORE, Nov 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Chaudhry Muhammad Barjees Tahir on Sunday

discussed the matters related to the setting up of Baba Guru

Nanak University (BGNU) in Nankana Sahib with a committee

constituted in this regard.

The meeting was held here on Sunday which discussed the

matters related to the determining of land for the university.

MNA Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Khan Kharal, MPA and Special

Assistant to Chief Minister Rana Muhammad Arshad and others

were also present on the occasion.

