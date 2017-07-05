Maryam appears before JIT to save Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan: Safdar

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Maryam Nawaz the daughter of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had appeared before Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) to save Quaid e Azam’s Pakistan, said

Member National Assembly Captain (r) Safdar, the son in law of Prime

Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to media, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done

nothing wrong. His hands are clean, he has already faced multiple

conspiracies before and he will come out from present situation

triumphantly.

He said the whole country was looked after by the Prime

Minister, who has currently gone abroad for making country

economically stable.

He said the conspiracies of opponents would be backed fired and

Nawaz Sharif would steer the country towards road to progress and

prosperity despite hurdles being created by the vested interests.