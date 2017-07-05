ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Maryam Nawaz the daughter of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had appeared before Joint
Investigation Team (JIT) to save Quaid e Azam’s Pakistan, said
Member National Assembly Captain (r) Safdar, the son in law of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Talking to media, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has done
nothing wrong. His hands are clean, he has already faced multiple
conspiracies before and he will come out from present situation
triumphantly.
He said the whole country was looked after by the Prime
Minister, who has currently gone abroad for making country
economically stable.
He said the conspiracies of opponents would be backed fired and
Nawaz Sharif would steer the country towards road to progress and
prosperity despite hurdles being created by the vested interests.
Maryam appears before JIT to save Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan: Safdar
ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP): Maryam Nawaz the daughter of Prime