Marvi inspects payment points in Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support

Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on Saturday visited various payment

points and beneficiary households at Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu to

inspect proper functioning of payment.

“BISP is fully committed to timely release of full payments

to beneficiaries by the banks, interact with the beneficiaries and

gain firsthand information regarding their satisfaction level with

the service delivery and customer care”, the chairperson BISP said.

Whether it is scorching heat or freezing winters, BISP is

always present at the service of the vulnerable and poorest of

the poor.

Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly Fida Muhammad

Nashad also accompanied the chairperson during her visit to Skardu,

according a news release issued here.

BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth Rs.25

billion in last week of December.

The payments in Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu are made through

Debit Cards therefore the Chairperson visited different ATMs and

point of sale (POS).

The Chairperson inspected the disbursement of the stipend at

the remote payment points in Baltistan. She interacted with

beneficiaries for their feedback.

She told them to contact BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of

any difficulty.

The Chairperson visited the beneficiaries Zubeida, Fatima,

Khadija and Amna Bibi at their homes in Shigar.

While condoling with Fatima Bibi on the martyrdom of her

son in Wana, she said that state is highly indebted to Fatima

Bibi on her great sacrifice for the country. Later on, she also

visited beneficiary households in Khaplu for feedback.

The Chairperson held meetings with local notables as well.

She informed them about the new survey for National Social

Economic Survey (NSER) update.

She stated that the pilot phase of survey is under process

in four districts where desks are setup to register people.

Door-to-door survey will be launched in twelve pilot

districts soon followed by the national roll out.

The local notables came up with suggestions regarding the

new survey and poverty scorecard. The Chairperson assured that

their reservations have been noted and would be considered.

The Chairperson reiterated that BISP is shifting its

payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS) for

payments. This will further ease payment mechanism and eliminate

middleman culture.

At present, 83.9% of beneficiaries are drawing their stipends

through debit cards, 13% through biometric mechanism and 3% are

receiving funds through Pakistan Post.