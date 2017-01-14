Marvi inspects payment points in Baltistan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support
Programme (BISP) Marvi Memon on Saturday visited various payment
points and beneficiary households at Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu to
inspect proper functioning of payment.
“BISP is fully committed to timely release of full payments
to beneficiaries by the banks, interact with the beneficiaries and
gain firsthand information regarding their satisfaction level with
the service delivery and customer care”, the chairperson BISP said.
Whether it is scorching heat or freezing winters, BISP is
always present at the service of the vulnerable and poorest of
the poor.
Speaker Gilgit-Baltistan legislative assembly Fida Muhammad
Nashad also accompanied the chairperson during her visit to Skardu,
according a news release issued here.
BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth Rs.25
billion in last week of December.
The payments in Skardu, Shigar and Khaplu are made through
Debit Cards therefore the Chairperson visited different ATMs and
point of sale (POS).
The Chairperson inspected the disbursement of the stipend at
the remote payment points in Baltistan. She interacted with
beneficiaries for their feedback.
She told them to contact BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of
any difficulty.
The Chairperson visited the beneficiaries Zubeida, Fatima,
Khadija and Amna Bibi at their homes in Shigar.
While condoling with Fatima Bibi on the martyrdom of her
son in Wana, she said that state is highly indebted to Fatima
Bibi on her great sacrifice for the country. Later on, she also
visited beneficiary households in Khaplu for feedback.
The Chairperson held meetings with local notables as well.
She informed them about the new survey for National Social
Economic Survey (NSER) update.
She stated that the pilot phase of survey is under process
in four districts where desks are setup to register people.
Door-to-door survey will be launched in twelve pilot
districts soon followed by the national roll out.
The local notables came up with suggestions regarding the
new survey and poverty scorecard. The Chairperson assured that
their reservations have been noted and would be considered.
The Chairperson reiterated that BISP is shifting its
payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS) for
payments. This will further ease payment mechanism and eliminate
middleman culture.
At present, 83.9% of beneficiaries are drawing their stipends
through debit cards, 13% through biometric mechanism and 3% are
receiving funds through Pakistan Post.
Marvi inspects payment points in Baltistan
ISLAMABAD, Jan 14 (APP): Chairperson Benazir Income Support