Marriyum vows to ensure that journalist’s murderers to meet their due fate

ISLAMABAD, Apr 04 (APP):Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb has strongly condemned the heinous murder of Zeeshan Butt, a journalist, and vowed to ensure that his murderers would meet their due fate.

The minister, in a statement issued here Wednesday, said that the culprits did not deserve any leniency and the government would join hands with the journalist community to ensure justice for the bereaved family.

She said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had already ordered immediate arrest of the persons involved in the murder of the journalist at Sialkot.

The minister expressed her sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family.