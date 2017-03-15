Marriyum, Tajik envoy discuss bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP): Pakistan and Tajikistan need to use
their old historical common roots and cultural bond to strengthen
bilateral relations and to translate them into enhanced cooperation
in a broad spectrum of areas.
Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Information,
Broadcasting and National Heritage, stated this in a meeting with
Jononov Sherali, the Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan who
called on her here Wednesday.
She said that Pakistan highly values its relations with
Tajikistan and would like to further enhance bilateral ties for the
mutual benefit of the people of both countries.
She said that Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif
is keen to cultivate closer ties with Central Asian republics as
part of policy to increase regional connectivity and advance the
agenda of economic development.
Minister of State said that both countries should enhance
people-to-people contacts by encouraging cultural ties as it would
open new prospects of learning from each other’s culture and values.
The Ambassador of Tajikistan congratulated Pakistan for
successfully conducting ECO summit and attaining full member of SCO
which would open new avenues of cooperation in the region.
He also informed that the President of Tajikistan has approved
the plan for organizing cultural events in Pakistan to mark 25th
anniversary celebrations of ties of Pakistan and Tajikistan.
Minister of State welcomed the proposal and assured ambassador
of her full support to make it a great success and hoped that these
cultural exchanges would further cement ties between the two Muslim
states.