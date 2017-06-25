Marriyum appeals to media to exercise empathy, good judgement in covering oil tanker fire incident

ISLAMABAD, June 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said that the oil tanker fire incident at Ahmed Pur Sharqia was the most appalling national tragedy which had saddened the entire nation.

The minister, in a statement here, appealed to the national media

to exercise utmost discretion while covering the calamity, in the public interest and avoid airing footage and pictures which could be disturbing

for the viewers, particularly women and children.

The minister reiterated that dissemination of credible information

to the general public was the responsibility of the media which “we all acknowledge and respect ungrudgingly.” However, she said, it was also responsibility of the media to discharge its professional duties in conformity with the code of conduct.

She also requested the media to refrain from telecasting interviews

of women, children and relatives of the victims of the catastrophe.