Mardan win KP U-23 Mardan Region Inter-District Female Games trophy

PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP):Mardan clinched the overall

trophy after winning eight gold medals and three silver medals in the Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Region Inter-District Female Games which concluded here at

Mardan Sports Complex on Saturday.

Mardan obtained 111 points after securing first position

in Tug-of-war, Netball, Handball, Hockey, Athletics, Table Tennis, Basketball

and Badminton and took silver medal in squash, judo and cricket.

Swabi claimed second position after winning three gold

medals, silver medals by recording 72 points. Swabi got first position in

cricket, baseball, and squash and got runners-up trophies in tug-of-war, Netball,

hockey, athletic and table tennis. Malakand took third with two gold medal in

Judo and volleyball and silver medal in handball, baseball and basketball.

Kainat Gul of Mardan was declared best athlete when she

won gold medal in long jump, 200m and 400m while Mardan District won the

overall trophy of the Athletics. Mardan grabbed six gold medals, five silver

medal, followed Swabi with one gold and one silver medal while Malakand took

one silver medal and one bronze medal. Buner did not get any point.

In the Discus throw Sumaya Bibi won gold medal, followed

by Sadia Jehanzeb of Mardan and Danish Saeed of Swabi grabbed bronze medal.

In the long jump Kainat Gul of Mardan won gold medal,

Kainat Akbar of Mardan won silver medal and Bushra of Swabi got bronze medals,

in the 400m race Kainat Gul of Mardan won gold medal, Kainat Khan of Mardan

secured silver medal and Saima of Swabi, in the javelin throw Nadia of Mardan

won gold medal, followed by Shabeena of Mardan with silver medal and Sadia of

Malakand took bronze medal, in the 200m Kainat Gul won gold medal, followed by

Kainat Khan of Mardan and Shameem, in the shot put Asia of Mardan won gold

medal, followed by Danish Saeed of Swabi and Nargis of Mardan while in the 100m

Kainat Khan of Mardan won gold medal and was also declared fastest athlete and

Nazish of Swabi got bronze medal.

In the dramatically ended cricket final played at Mardan

Cricket Stadium, Mardan skipper won the toss and elected to bat first by

setting up 80 runs. Hussana, Irum scored 30 and 29 runs respectively. For Swabi

Javeria, Iqra and Sadia took two wickets each.

In reply, Swabi chased the target on the last ball for

the loss of seven wickets and claimed the trophy of the Cricket event. For

Swabi Sadia, Iqra and Nazish played well and made 29, 22 and 19 runs

respectively. For Mardan Hussana, Pari and Irum took three wickets each.

At the end, the chief guest Assistant Commissioner Mardan

Muhammad Imran gave away trophies and cash prizes. The winners were awarded Rs.

20,000 and Rs. 15000. Director Female Games, KP Miss Rashida Ghaznavi,

Organizing Secretary Hamid Khan, DSO Mardan Kashif Farhan, Buner (Ismail Khan),

Malakand, Swabi (Tariq Khan), officials, spectators and players were also

present.

Speaking on this occasion, Muhammad Imran lauded the organizing

committee for holding such a mega event by involving 11500 male and female players

from all across the province. He said this is for the first time that female

players have been given opportunity to play in the General Ihsan Sports Complex

Mardan. He said the govt is very keen to provide equal opportunities to female

alongside male and that is why the female are part of the Games wherein 17

different disciplines. He urged upon the female players to come and actively participate

so that they could come up at national and international levels.