Malala daughter of Pakistan, symbol of peace in world: Asif

SIALKOT, March 31 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Saturday said Malala Yousafzai was a daughter of Pakistan, who had earned good name for herself and upheld the prestige of the country around the globe by waging a struggle for promotion of education.

Addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private college here, he said now the whole world saluted Malala for her courage, dedication, great struggle for girls’ education and determination. He said she had become a symbol of peace and respect for humanity in the world.

The minister said the young generation should seek inspiration from Pakistan’s great daughter. He said the whole nation had warmly welcomed Malala upon her arrival in Pakistan after a span of five years, as she was the pride for Pakistan globally.

Khawaja Asif urged students to get education for promotion of national interests.

He said the government was striving to curb the menace of ignorance by spreading the light of knowledge and education as per vision of the government to promote quality education.

He stressed the need for promotion of knowledge-based education and personality building of students for making the country developed and forward-looking.

He said Pakistan could never be developed without the promotion of quality education. He revealed students were future of the country and the government was providing them maximum facilities, enabling them to serve the nation and the country in a better way in future.

Asif said there was a significant role of women in our country’s development and we should be proud of them.

Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mansha-Ullah Butt, MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Ikram, Mayor of Sialkot Chaudhry Tauheed Akhtar, Deputy Mayor Chaudhry Bashir Ahmed, senior educationists and students and parents also attended the function.