Look back at 2018: Sarfraz, Arthur hail performance, hope for better results

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Pakistan cricket team Captain Sarfraz Ahmed and Head Coach Mickey Arthur was hoping for the better results in the upcoming year 2019.

Sarfaz Ahamad in a message shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said, “It has been a long year in which there have been some exceptional and some ordinary performances. Overall, I think we have done well, but I accept we could have had better results had we shown a little more consistency.”