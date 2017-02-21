Lok Virsa to screen first time any Brazilian film on Feb 25

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP): Lok Virsa Mandwa Film Club would screen first time any Brazilian film “Central Do Brasil” on February 25.

The film tells the story of a young boy’s friendship with a jaded middle-aged woman.

The film was adapted by Joao Emanuel Carneiro and Marcos Bernstein from a story by Walter Salles, who directed it.

It features Fernanda Montenegro and Vin¡cius de Oliveira in the major roles. The film’s title in Portuguese is the name of Rio de Janeiro’s main railway station.

Montenegro’s performance earned her critical acclaim and an Academy Award for Best Actress nomination. The film itself was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.