Lok Virsa to pay tribute to Ustad Shaukat Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Jan 22 (APP): Lok Virsa will hold an event to pay

tribute to Ustad Mian Shaukat Hussain, a renowned tabla player who

belonged to the Punjab gharana of tabla-playing music artists.

The program will be held on January 26 at at Media Centre.

Mian Shaukat Hussain was born to a family of professional

musicians. His father, Mian Maula Bakhsh, was a professional singer.

But young Shaukat was drawn to percussion instruments from an early

age.

He began his career from All India Radio, Delhi at the age of

18. His family migrated to Pakistan after independence in 1947.

In Pakistan, he was employed by Radio Pakistan, Lahore as a

staff artist.

Mian Shaukat Hussain retired in 1992 and died 4 years later in

1996 of kidney failure.

He is survived by his son Raza Shaukat Hussain, a tabla player

of merit himself who will participate in the program.

The program includes performances by Raza Shaukat Hussain and

renowned singers Shafqat Salamat Ali and Israr Chishti.