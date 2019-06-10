ISLAMABAD, Jun 10 (APP):Annual “Children Summer Camp” for age group 5 to 14 years would be held here at Lok Virsa from June 25 aimed at providing basic orientation to children about traditional skills in an entertaining and interactive manner.

Master artisans in block printing and lacquer art will be invited to conduct classes.

During 30 days, Summer Camp children will also be taken to visit three National Museums i.e. Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum), Pakistan Monument Museum and Pakistan Museum of Natural History in order to provide them exposure about the cultural and historical heritage of Pakistan.

One Master artisan in each craft field will be engaged to conduct classes on daily basis.

First & second week will focus on Lacquer art, whereas during third and fourth week, children will be provided hands on training in traditional block printing.