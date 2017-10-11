Lok Virsa to organise “Children Lok Mela” on Oct 18

ISLAMABAD, Oct 11 (APP):The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) would organize “Children Lok Mela” at Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) G-6/1-4 on October 18.

Lok Virsa has started series of ‘Children Lok Mela’ under the slogan ‘Harnessing Culture with Education’ in collaboration with Training Wing of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE).

The Lok Mela would features a number of colourful activities including artisans-at-work, live folk musical performances by artists and traditional drummers, traditional food stalls, traditional horse dance and many other attractions.

An official said that Lok Virsa was working for the last two years in close collaboration with FDE to inculcate knowledge in children about various facets of Pakistani culture, particularly folk crafts.

He said that Lok Virsa had launched a one-year programming series in the name of “Craft is Knowledge” on September 18.

It aims at perpetuating traditional skills, promoting master artisans and above all, creating awareness among children (age group: 7-16 years) about folk crafts.