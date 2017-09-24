Lok Virsa screens comedy film `Rangeela’

ISLAMABAD Sept 24 (APP) Lok Virsa Mandwa film club has

organized screening of Pakistan comedy film `Rangeela 1970′ at its media center.

A large number of people from twin cities of Islamabad and

Rawalpindi participated the film screening.

They paid rich tribute to renowned comedian Rangeela and

lauded his film and contributions for film industry.

With an all star ensemble including Nisho, Aqeel, Saiqa, Salma

Mumtaz, Munawar Zarif ,Sultan Rahi, Najm ul Hassan and Ilyas

Kashmiri, the film is a classic satire written, directed and

produced by Rangeela himself, who also stars in the lead role.

The film tells the story of a boy who is made to believe by

his mother that he is the most handsome man around `Sab Ton Sohniya’

when in fact, he is not even close to being handsome.

The film’s music was composed by Kemal Ahmad and Nazir Ali.

Singers include Mala, Irene Parveen, Tasawur Khanum, Ahmad Rushdi,

Munawar Zarif, and Rangeela.

Some of the most ever green songs are Ve Sab ton Soniya, Kis

ne tora hai Dil Hazoor Ka, Hai Allah Wo Mujh pe Mar Gaya.

This is one of the finest movies of late Rangeela’s career and

also one of the finest from Pakistani cinema.