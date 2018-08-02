Literary session on Bio Heritage & Intellectual Property organized

ISLAMABAD, August 2 (APP):Research and Publications Wing of Lok Virsa Thursday organized Muzakra, a litrary session on Bio Folk Heritage and Intellectual Property, here at Faiz Heritage Library.

Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar, who holds a PhD in History and Theory, from UNSW, Australia, and MA in Critical Theory, from University of Nottingham, UK and MSc in Social Anthropology from QAU was the chief guest on the occasion.

In his presentation, Dr Nadeem Omar Tarar highlighted various aspects of bio folk heritage and intellectual property.

He debated the question “how the international treaties could be used to empower traditional knowledge and it’s beneficiaries?”

He also discussed Intellectual Property Rights in conjunction with traditional heritage of our community’s particularly traditional knowledge.

He said a series of Muzakra sessions by Lok Virsa was useful for academics, researcher and professionals connected with both intellectual property right groups and traditional knowledge bases such as agriculture.

The literary session was attended by teachers and students of various educational institutions.