Lankan team satisfied with security: captain Perera

LAHORE, Oct 29 (APP):The newly appointed T-20 captain of the Sri Lankan team, Thisara Perera, said on Sunday his team was satisfied with the security arrangements during their short visit of Pakistan to play the third and last T-20 International against Pakistan.

He was addressing a news conference here at Gaddafi Stadium along with President Sri Lankan Cricket Board Janathapriya Thilanga Sumathipala, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Najam Sethi and Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad.

“Security arrangements are very good and we are happy to be in Pakistan and among the Pakistani people, who are friendly and cricket-lovers,” said the visiting captain.

He said it was a big honour for him to play cricket in Pakistan and to lead a young Lankan side.

“As a captain, I am enjoying playing cricket and my team is

improving with each game; our players are though young yet they are strong and they have the will to demonstrate good cricket skills,” he added.

He said he visited Pakistan with the World XI and he was impressed by the security provided to the team during its six days stay in Pakistan.

Pakistani captain Sarfraz expressed his delight that Lankan team playing in Pakistan. “It is an important day in our national cricket as the Lankan team is visiting Pakistan after nine years and we are very happy to have them here,” he added.

He expressed his special thanks to the Sri Lankan team over the Pakistan visit and also expressed his gratitude to the Lankan Board for sending their team here.

PCB Chairman Najam Sethi said: “The visit of the Lankan team is a big support to us for the revival of international cricket in Pakistan.” He termed the Lankan cricket Board a “trusted friend”

who always supported Pakistan with open heart.

The Lankan cricket board President, Janathapriya Thilanga

Sumathipala, said they decided to send their team to Pakistan after getting firm assurances from Pakistan on security and they are thankful to the Pakistani authorities for making elaborate security measures for the visit of their team.

“Irrespective of the fact, who wins or loses today’s match,

Pak-Lanka cricket ties will further strengthened with this cricket event and we look forward to play more cricket in Pakistan,” he said.