KP Politicians, lawyers terms President address inclusive, wide-ranging

PESHAWAR, June 2 (APP): The politicians and lawyers of Khyber

Pakthunkhwa here Friday termed the address of President Mamnoon Hussain to the joint setting of Parliament was very comprehensive and inclusive in all respect.

They said President has comprehensively discussed all the national,

regional and international issues in his landmark address and has presented workable solutions to all the problems that the region and country’s was facing today.

The President has also boldly highlighted the core issue of Kashmir and

reiterated that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till achievement of right of self determination as promise to them by the UN.

Saleh Muhammad, PML-N MPA told APP that the address of President Mamnoon

Hussain was wide-ranging and very comprehensive covering all issues including the country’s foreign relations, state of the economy, terrorism, pace of economic development, regional and international situation including the core issue of Kashmir.

He said the address of President Mamnoon Hussain has reflected that

democracy and national institutions has been strengthened and Pakistan was making rapid progress.

The President has highly appreciated the reforms and measures of the

government to bring Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in national mainstream and underlined the need for collective efforts for expediting pace of economic development there.

Saleh said Balochistan, KP and FATA would largely be benefited from CPEC

and termed it a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for people of Pakistan.

The MPA said CPEC was a life line project for Pakistan that would

bolster trade and business activities besides expediting process of national development and enhance regional connectivity through Gawadar Port.

He said the Government had ensured transparency and strict monitoring of

the developmental projects and saved a record Rs600 billion to national exchequer that is unprecedented in the country history.

Inspite of achievement of more than 5.3pc annual growth rate, he said

inflation rate was decreased by a record 4 percent and a historic surge in domestic tourism has been recorded in the country due to return of peace and normalcy to FATA, KP and Karachi.

Selah said the government has accorded highest priorities to higher

education and increased its budget by more than 130 percent besides planning to establish at least a university and university campus in all the districts of Pakistan.

The PM special programs for health and youth sectors including

establishment of 14 new state of the art hospitals with a cost of Rs80 billion, national health program costing Rs80 billion and PM Insurance Scheme costing Rs13 billion would help bring positive transformation in the society.

Alamzaib Khan, Senior constitutional expert and PML-N Lawyers Wing

President also hailed President Address and termed it very positive and goal oriented.

He said address of President Mamnoon Hussain for continue five year

showed that democratic institutions has been strengthened and democracy were delivery for peoples.

He said all state institutions gets powers from Constitution and if all

institutions work under its constitutional domain no one can stop Pakistan to become an Asian economic tiger.

Alamzaib said reduction in corruption, maintaining good governance and

record increase in foreign exchange reserve besides successful holding of sixth national census were the hallmark of PML-N Government.

The PML-N Government has revived all abandoned projects including Neelum

Jehlum project, Lawari Tunnel and Islamabad Airport which were heading towards its completion.

Before PML-N Govt, the total energy production in the country was only

16000 MW electricity during last 66 years whereas the ongoing energy projects launched by the present elected government upon completion would add more than 10000MW electricity to national grid by 2018.

He said transformation from sick economy to emerging economy has been

achieved due to positive policies and reforms of Federal Government and Pakistan economy that was moving upward has all the potential to join developed economies club by 2025.

He said various issues and proposals highlighted by the President needed

to be followed in letter and spirit to take country to new heights of progress and economic development.