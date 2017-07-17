Khurram terms JIT report inaccurate, unauthentic

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Minister for Commerce Engineer

Khurram Dastgir on Monday said Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

report was not accurate and authentic due to specific anamolies.

He said it should be treated as just ‘a bundle of garbage’

due to apparent illegality and prejudice.

Talking to a private news channel, he said JIT was not a

judicial verdict and some political parties were trying to

make it a judicial document.

The minister said despite of strong reservations on

JIT, the prime minister and his family had appeared before

it for the supremacy of law.

Khurram Dastgir said those who had been declared absconders

from the courts, should not give lesson of ethics.

He said there was no threat to the PML-N and its

leadership.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor, war against

terrorism and development processes could be affected due to

uncertainty in the country.