Khawaja Asif leaves for home after day-long state visit of China

BEIJING, Sep 8 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif Friday left
for home after a day-long state visit of China.
The foreign minister held important meetings with Chinese leaders
including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Head of Commission for Political and Legal Affairs, CPC Central Committee and State Councilor Yang Jiechi.
Khawaja Asif and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi also addressed a joint
press conference after their meeting during which both the sides held productive discussions with broad consensus on bilateral relations as well as the regional and global situation in the backdrop of emerging geo-political challenges.
The foreign minister was accompanied by National Security Advisor, Lt
Gen (Retd) Nasser Janjua and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
