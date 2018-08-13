Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on August 15

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 13 (APP)::Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the line of control and rest of the world,

would observe India’s Independence Day on

Wednesday – August 15 as black day to condemn

India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination

besides to apprise the external world of the continued Indian atrocities

unleashed against the people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir fighting for

liberation of the state from the Indian rule.

The

observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed

at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for

forcibly keeping bulk part of the State

in her unlawful and forcible

occupation since last 71 years, organizers said.

“Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all

small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be hallmark of

the day”, an AJK govt. spokesman told APP here on Monday.

“Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around

their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers

of the special black day programs.

Black flags will be hoisted atop the

buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC”, according to

the spokesperson.

In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be

staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities

including AJK’s capital city of Muzafferabad and all other

nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher,

Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people

belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian

imperialism.

In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence

day as black day will be staged at the central office of Markazi Anjuman

e Tajraan Ittehad group on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m under

the auspices of the organization with the coordination of various public

representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life, announced

Ch. Mahmood Ahmed, Supreme Head of the Organization.

People from all shades of public opinion will attend, he

told reporters here on Monday.

Mahmood said that the participants of the rally will

take

out a procession and carry black banners besides parading through major city

street to express severe indignation against the Indian brutalities and human

rights abuses in occupied Jammu Kashmir and in favour of Kashmiris birth right

of self determination.