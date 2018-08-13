Kashmiris to observe Indian Independence Day as Black Day on August 15

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 13 (APP)::Jammu & Kashmir people inhibiting both sides of the line of control and rest of the world,
would observe India’s Independence Day on
Wednesday – August 15 as black day to condemn
India for constantly denying Kashmiris birth right to self determination
besides to apprise the external world of the continued Indian atrocities
unleashed against the people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir fighting for
liberation of the state from the Indian rule.
The
observance of the scheduled Indian Independence day as black day is also aimed
at to express extreme indignation and hatred against the Indian imperialism for
forcibly keeping bulk part of the State
in her unlawful and forcible
occupation since last 71 years, organizers said.
“Anti-India rallies followed by protest demonstrations in all
small and major cities and towns at both sides of the LoC, will be hallmark of
the day”, an AJK govt. spokesman told APP here on Monday.
“Participants of the protest rallies will wear black bands around
their arms as a sign of hatred against India, according to the organizers
of the special black day programs.
Black flags will be hoisted atop the
buildings by the protesting Kashmiris at both sides of the LoC”, according to
the spokesperson.
In Azad Jammu & Kashmir, anti-India rallies will be
staged and processions will be brought out in all small and major cities
including AJK’s capital city of Muzafferabad and all other
nine district headquarters of Mirpur, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher,
Palandri, Rawalakot, Haveili, Jhelum Valley and Neelam valley by the people
belonging to walks of life to reiterate severe hatred against the Indian
imperialism.
In Mirpur, major protest rally to observe the Indian Independence
day as black day will be staged at the central office of Markazi Anjuman
e Tajraan Ittehad group on Wednesday at 10.00 a.m under
the auspices of the organization with the coordination of various public
representative organizations representing the people of all walks of life, announced
Ch. Mahmood Ahmed, Supreme Head of the Organization.
People from all shades of public opinion will attend, he
told reporters here on Monday.
Mahmood said that the participants of the rally will
take
out a procession and carry black banners besides parading through major city
street to express severe indignation against the Indian brutalities and human
rights abuses in occupied Jammu Kashmir and in favour of Kashmiris birth right
of self determination.