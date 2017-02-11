Kashmir solidarity day observed in France

ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP): Embassy of Pakistan and the

Pakistani and Kashmiri community in France have observed the Kashmir Solidarity day in Paris, France.

Members of Pakistani and Kashmiri community, French parliamentarian and media persons attended the event to express their solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, said a message received here on Saturday.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque in his address said that the Kashmir Solidarity day was observed to reaffirm their moral, diplomatic and political support to the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiri people for their right to self determination enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He appealed to the international community to take notice of the decades long pain and sufferings of the innocent people of Kashmir and the grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian security forces.

He said the resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UNSC resolution would pave the way for lasting peace and stability in South Asia.

Francois Pupponi, the French parliamentarian and President of France Pakistan Friendship Group in the French National Assembly, said the resolution of Kashmir dispute was a key to prosperity in South Asia.

Underlining the socio economic and humanitarian dimension of Kashmir dispute, he called for resolution of the issue through peaceful dialogue.