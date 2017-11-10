Kashmir Black Day Observed by Consulate General of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):A ceremony was held at the residence of the Consul General of Pakistan, Jeddah to mark the Kashmir Black Day, honoring the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people who have laid down their lives for their right of self-determination and to condemn the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India, says a press release received from Jeddah here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Khan Hasham Bin Saddique, Ambassador of Pakistan to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, thanked the Custodian of the two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman and OIC for their continued support for the cause of the Kashmiri People.

He said the Kashmir dispute has two dimensions; one is political and other is the Human rights violations. In terms of the political dimension, the UN resolution provides the solution.

In terms of Human Rights, Gross human rights violations are taking place in Indian held Kashmir and the innocent Kashmiris are being tortured and killed. In order to assess the Human rights conditions, the OIC Special Representative on Kashmir tried to get access to the Indian held Kashmir but they were not allowed by the Indian government, which shows that Indian government wants to hide their human rights violations from the world, he added.

The Ambassador reiterated Government of Pakistan’s moral, diplomatic and political support to the Kashmiri people. Underlining the importance of the Social media, the Ambassador, he said that we need to create awareness of this cause and the blatant human rights violations globally through social media.

H.E Ambassador Askar Mussinov Head of Peace and Security Unit, OIC and representative of OIC Secretary General said that OIC fully supports the cause of Kashmiri People.

The Consul General Shehryar Akbar Khan highlighted the human rights violation by the Indian forces and appealed to the world community to take notice of the atrocities.

Earlier, Syed Faiz Ahmad Naqshbandi, true representative of Kashmiri People, spoke to the audience. He explained the genesis of the Kashmir dispute and highlighted the sacrifices of the Kashmiri Freedom fighters for their cause.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Masood Puri also shared his views with the audience. He told that Kashmir is an unfinished agenda of the partition and needs to be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

The event concluded with unanimous expression of support to the just cause of the Kashmiri people and success of the valiant people of Kashmir in their struggle for right to self-determination.

The function was attended by a large number of Saudi notables, Kashmiris living in the Kingdom, Pakistani community members and media persons.