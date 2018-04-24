Karachi Timber Manufacturing group calls on Rana Afzal

ISLAMABAD, Apr 24 (APP):The Karachi Timber Manufacturing Group delegation called on the Minister of State for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan here Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interests.

The delegation was led by the General Secretary of the group, Mukhtar Dosani, a statement said here today.

Members of the delegation discussed with the Minister matters regarding duties and taxes on import of Medium Density Fireboard (MDF). They also shared with the Minister proposals that would help the commercial importers of MDF which is eventually supplied to small workshops, carpenters and value addition industry.

The Minister said that the proposals will be discussed in detail with the Revenue Division and accorded due consideration.

Other members of the delegation were Mr. Mushtaq Vali Muhammad and Mr.Saeed A. Basathia.