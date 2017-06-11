Journalist Bakhshish Ahmad shot dead in Harripur: police

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): A journalist Bashshish Ahmed was shot

dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district

Harripur and journalist community protesting against the killing and

demanding the early arrest of culprits.

According to the Police official, Bakhshish Ahmad, the bureau

chief of “The K2 Times” newspaper, came under attack in his home

district of Haripur.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad-based Pashto-language Khyber

television, which owns the newspaper, confirmed the incident.

The gunmen was on a motorcycle opened fire at the journalist

when he was heading to his office in Haripur.

The gunmen fled after the incident. No group claimed

responsibility for the attack yet.

Police said that they are investigating motives behind the

incident.