Journalist Bakhshish Ahmad shot dead in Harripur: police

ISLAMABAD, Jun 11 (APP): A journalist Bashshish Ahmed was shot
dead on Sunday by unidentified gunmen Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, district
Harripur and journalist community protesting against the killing and
demanding the early arrest of culprits.
According to the Police official, Bakhshish Ahmad, the bureau
chief of “The K2 Times” newspaper, came under attack in his home
district of Haripur.
Meanwhile, the Islamabad-based Pashto-language Khyber
television, which owns the newspaper, confirmed the incident.
The gunmen was on a motorcycle opened fire at the journalist
when he was heading to his office in Haripur.
The gunmen fled after the incident. No group claimed
responsibility for the attack yet.
Police said that they are investigating motives behind the
incident.
