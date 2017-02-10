Joint graduation ceremony held at NCTC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Joint graduation ceremony of National Integrated Counter Terrorism Course (NICTC) 9 was held on Friday at National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC) Pabbi.

According to Inter services Public Relations, Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was the chief guest.

Total 388 individuals of Frontier Corps, Police, Rangers and other Law Enforcing Agencies (LEAs) graduated through this batch.

Since setting up of the NCTC, over 235,000 individuals including international military troops from different countries have been trained by Pakistan Army by this facility.

The training was organized on the direction of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa which shall continue to enhance operational efficiency of Police and other LEAs.

Speaking on this occasion, the chief guest appreciated Pakistan Army’s continuous assistance and training support for capacity enhancement of police and other LEAs for counter terrorism

operations.

He lauded the sacrifices rendered by armed forces, civil society, intelligence agencies and other LEAs in fight against terrorism.

The event was attended by Lieutenant General Hidayat Ur Rehman Inspector General Training and Evaluation and Inspector General Islamabad Police.

Earlier, on arrival at the NCTC Pabbi, the chief guest was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani.