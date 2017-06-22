JIT submits third progress report to Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, June 22 (APP): The Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

formed by the Supreme Court to investigate the Panama Papers issue

Thursday submitted its third progress report to the three-member

special bench implementing the apex court’s verdict on the matter.

The bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the

case.

On a question as to whether the Securities and Exchange

Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had provided the JIT the information it had requested, Justice

Ijazul Ahsan was apprised that the SECP had provided some documents and the FBR had provided nothing.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that such behaviour was not

acceptable and the departments should cooperate with the JIT on

the SC’s orders.

He also asked if there were any detail about where the records

were kept. “Are they lost or stolen?” he questioned.

The attorney general said a list of required records

should be provided to him and the government would ensure that the

JIT was given access to them.

The bench instructed the JIT to provide a list of all records

required from the FBR and reiterated that the JIT should complete

its investigation in the given time and submit its final report by

July 10.

The court also discussed the matter of the JIT photo leak,

observing that Hussain Nawaz had moved the court to form a judicial

commission.

The court diretcted the attorney general to find out if the

government had any reservations regarding disclosing the name of

the person responsible for the leakage.