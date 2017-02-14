Japan consulate holding “Karate Workshop” from Feb 14-16

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP): The Consulate-General of Japan in Karachi is holding three-day “Karate Workshop 2017” from February 14 to 16, at its Information and Culture Centre in cooperation with the Japan Karate Association (JKA).

Karate is one of internationally recognised martial arts originating

in Japan and has become popular in Pakistan, said a press release of the consulate here on Tuesday.

Now it is believed that there are around 40,000 Karate players in Pakistan. Also Karate will be included in the Olympic event from the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

In such a momentum, the workshop with the presence of Katsutoshi

Shiina, a leading Karate player from Japan and JKA official instructor,

7th Dan (The levels are divided into “Kyu” and “Dan”, and the levels

start from Kyu (10 to 1) to Dan (1 to 10)) will offer opportunities not

only for the participants to train their skills but also for people of Pakistan to explore the

fun and excitement of Karate.

It will also promote the recognition of Karate as a new Olympic sport in Pakistan and enhance cultural relationship between Japan and Pakistan.

During the three-day workshop, around 50 Pakistani Karate players would be enjoying each day their skill-up through the training sessions and Kyu or Dan promotion tests.

It said the Consulate General of Japan considers it important to establish the further relationships between Japan and Pakistan in various fields. “The Karate Workshop 2017 will contribute to development of our cultural ties through the Japanese traditional martial art’Karate’ and enhancement of cooperation in sport sector towards the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020,” it added.